EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash at the intersection of North Mesa St. and Robinson Ave.

At around 10:45 p.m., police sent a news release saying a vehicle and scooter were involved in the crash. They did not clarify which party was injured. Special traffic investigators are still on the scene.

