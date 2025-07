UPDATE: One person was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries they received after a rollover crash.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - TxDOT reports two lanes at S. Desert and Artcraft closed after a rollover crash.

The crash happened at 6:04 p.m. in West El Paso at Clarkston Ct. and South Desert.

No word of any injuries or when the roadway will be cleared for traffic.