School supply prices decrease slightly compared to last year, data shows

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Shoppers across the country are paying slightly less for school supplies as they get ready for the start of a new school year, according to data from Capital One Shopping Research.

Capital One estimates that for one K-12 student, supplies cost $586 on average.

Meanwhile, in 2024, the average overall household budget for back-to-school shopping was $874.68, a slight decrease from $890 in 2023.

Research shows families are spending most of their budget on electronics and computer-related equipment.

Families looking to save money on supplies can participate in Texas tax-free weekend, taking place Aug. 8-10.

Items that qualify can be purchased tax free from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas.

A detailed list of qualifying items can be found on the Texas Comptroller website.