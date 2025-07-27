Officer discharges weapon, investigation underway

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - An officer with the Las Cruces Police Department is on administrative leave as the Officer-involved Task Force investigates a shooting Sunday afternoon.

It happened at the 1900 block of Embassy Drive in Las Cruces just after 3:40 p.m. Officers responded to a "possible domestic incident". When officers arrived they found of of the "parties" had a firearm.

According to Las Cruces Police, their preliminary investigation revealed the officer "discharged his duty issued firearm before a non-lethal use of force was used to take the subject down."

The man was taken into an area hospital by police with what police are describing as non-gunshot, non-life-threatening injuries related to being put into custody.

Charges are pending against the man.

The officer is on administrative leave while the investigation is on-going as is usual in these cases.

Police say a portion of Embassy Drive and Hoagland Avenue are closed due to the investigation and will reopen once the investigation is complete.

The Officer-involved incident Task Force is made up by members of the New Mexico State Police, Las Cruces Police Department, Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office, and the New Mexico State University Police.

This is a developing story and will be updated on-air and online as information becomes available.