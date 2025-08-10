2 confirmed dead after vehicle hits pole, crashes into front yard, NMSP investigates
UPDATE: (9:38 PM) New Mexico State Police have confirmed two people have died as a result of the crash. No word on ages or other injuries.
VADO, New Mexico (KVIA) - New Mexico State Police are investigating a crash in Vado, New Mexico.
It happened about 6:50 p.m. along the 8100 block of Highway 478.
According to NMSP, a vehicle struck a light pole in the area and came to rest in the front yard of a residence.
There is no information on injuries or cause for the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story and will be updated on-air and online as information becomes available.