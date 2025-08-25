New Mexico Republicans tour Otero County Processing Center

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Several New Mexico Republican state lawmakers will tour the Otero County Processing Center this morning.

Officials say the tour comes ahead of a possible Special Legislative Session, in which some lawmakers may try to introduce legislation that would ban facilities that contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

ABC-7 has contacted the offices of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Congressman Gabe Vasquez for comment.

