On ABC-7 at ten: Paws & Pour Social + Sun City Pawcation Package at Plaza Hotel

Published 2:51 PM

EL PASO (KVIA) - The Plaza Hotel is inviting the public to save the evening of Tuesday, August 26th as part of National Dog Day, when they will host an elevated “Yappy Hour” from 5-7pm.  The Paws & Pour Social at La Perla, the 17-floor contemporary rooftop bar, will include a variety of food and beverage offerings and showcase the pet-friendly atmosphere at The Plaza.  Attached is a flyer with event details.

Coming up on ABC-7 at ten pm, KVIA anchor Paul Cicala will have an Xtra Depth story that details this event. It's another edition of People, Places & Paul.

  Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

In a press release, the Plaza Hotel added: "And don’t forget that the Plaza offers a dog package for overnighters in the Sun City Pawcation.  It’s a red-carpet experience for pooches and, as always, an ideal place for pet-owners to enjoy a stay at the hotel too!"

Paul Cicala

