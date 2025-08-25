On ABC-7 at ten: Paws & Pour Social + Sun City Pawcation Package at Plaza Hotel

EL PASO (KVIA) - The Plaza Hotel is inviting the public to save the evening of Tuesday, August 26th as part of National Dog Day, when they will host an elevated “Yappy Hour” from 5-7pm. The Paws & Pour Social at La Perla, the 17-floor contemporary rooftop bar, will include a variety of food and beverage offerings and showcase the pet-friendly atmosphere at The Plaza. Attached is a flyer with event details.

Coming up on ABC-7 at ten pm, KVIA anchor Paul Cicala will have an Xtra Depth story that details this event. It's another edition of People, Places & Paul.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

In a press release, the Plaza Hotel added: "And don’t forget that the Plaza offers a dog package for overnighters in the Sun City Pawcation. It’s a red-carpet experience for pooches and, as always, an ideal place for pet-owners to enjoy a stay at the hotel too!"