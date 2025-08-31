Send in your photos for our 2025 Borderland Backyards Contest

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Do you have a backyard you want to show off?

Send us your pictures of your beautiful borderland backyard.

You’ll be entered for a chance to win a $100 gift card.

Just go to the KVIA play page and click on Borderland Backyards to enter.

The Borderland Backyard contest is sponsored by Bar-B-Clean, the barbecue cleaning company.

https://kvia.com/lifestyle/contests/2025/08/11/borderland-backyards-2025/#/rounds/1/gallery