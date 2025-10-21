El Paso residents who sued Sierra Title to discuss ongoing legal battle

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — El Paso residents who say they were scammed out of more than $1.4 million in a real estate scheme connected to Sierra Title offices in El Paso will meet Tuesday morning to discuss the ongoing lawsuit and efforts to identify more victims.

According to attorney David J. Morales, more than 35 homebuyers have filed suit against Sierra Title Company, claiming they made down payments ranging from $15,000 to $50,000 for homes they never received.

The buyers say they were directed to meet at Sierra Title’s Mesa Street or Lee Trevino offices, which they allege gave the transactions an appearance of legitimacy.

The lawsuit accuses individuals working out of Sierra Title offices of accepting payments and promising closings within 30 days — closings that never occurred. Victims claim the money was never returned.

Attorneys David Joseph Morales and Francisco F. Macias, who represent the group, said they hope the meeting will not only update victims on the case’s progress but also encourage others who may have been affected to come forward.

The lawsuits follow federal fraud charges filed last year against a Sierra Title and Escrow officer in McAllen, which ABC-7 first reported in July 2024.