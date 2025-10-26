Two arrested over Louvre jewel heist, French media report

Originally Published: 26 OCT 25 05:28 ET

By Camille Knight, CNN

(CNN) — Two suspects were arrested and placed in custody on Saturday evening as part of the investigation into the theft of precious jewels from the Louvre in Paris, French media report.

One of the two men was arrested at Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport, and was preparing to board a flight for Algeria, according to CNN-affiliate BFMTV, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Thieves targeted the Louvre’s Apollo Gallery on the upper floor last weekend, which houses the French Crown Jewels.

In the course of a seven-minute heist, they broke into two high-security display cases and stole nine items, according to France’s culture ministry.

