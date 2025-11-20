El Paso Water proposes new budget with rate increase

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Water presented their budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal year to the Public Service Board, which had a $9.99 rise in rates for the typical household.

The budget was not approved, but it was the first time the budget was publicly seen.

El Paso Water CEO John Balliew gave budget priorities and proposed rates to the board. The meeting went over the 2026-27 Stormwater Operating and Capital Improvement Budget as well as the 2026-27 Water and Wastewater Operating and Capital Improvement Budget.

The total budget was the largest in El Paso Water history; 1.2 billion, leading to the rise in rates. However, affordability was on the mind of Balliew when he was giving the presentation.

EP Water added more rebates and discounts for lower usage customers, and they didn't increase rates for stormwater drainage. Vice President of Operations and Technical Systems Gilbert Trejo told ABC-7 that the company understands the frustrations over rising rates. The company raises rates slightly year by year to lessen the impact on customers.

"We are doing things now to ensure that our customers are not affected by these external stresses and they could simply enjoy high quality water services. But yes, it does come with investment into the water system itself."

There are two more meetings for the budget approval process. The first one is on December 10th and the final one will be on January 14th, where the board is expected to pass the budget after its revised. The public is allowed to attend and give public comment at these meetings. They are held at the El Paso Water Headquarters at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard.

