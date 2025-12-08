Here are the Golden Globe nominations

Originally Published: 07 DEC 25 11:04 ET

Updated: 08 DEC 25 09:36 ET

By Choire Sicha, CNN

(CNN) — This morning, the Golden Globes nominations are being unveiled with an exciting twist — we’re finally recognizing the best podcast, in a move that’s sure to excite dozens of fans.

As usual, the Globes awards categories suffer from the insistence to categorize movies and television shows as either drama or as “musical or comedy.”

The Globes awards show will be held on January 11, 2026, and will be hosted by Nikki Glaser.

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

“Blue Moon”

“Bugonia”

“Marty Supreme”

“No Other Choice”

“Nouvelle Vague”

“One Battle After Another”

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“It Was Just an Accident”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

Best Director — Motion Picture

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Guillermo del Toro, “Frankenstein”

Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just An Accident”

Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”

Chloe Zhao, “Hamnet”

Best Male Actor — Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy

Timothee Chalomet, “Marty Supreme”

George Clooney, “Jay Kelly”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”

Lee Byung-hun, “No Other Choice”

Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia”

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Dwayne Johnson, “The Smashing Machine”

Jeremy Allen White, “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”

Joel Edgerton, “Train Dreams”

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”

Oscar Isaac, “Frankenstein”

Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Amanda Seyfried, “The Testament of Ann Lee”

Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked: For Good”

Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Eva Victor, “Sorry Baby”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Die My Love”

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Julia Roberts, “After The Hunt”

Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”

Tessa Thompson, “Hedda”

Best Supporting Male Actor in a Motion Picture

Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Adam Sandler, “Jay Kelly”

Stellan Skarsgard, “Sentimental Value”

Best Supporting Female Actor in a Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, “The Smashing Machine”

Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked: For Good”

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”

Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Best Television Limited Series

“Adolescence”

“All Her Fault”

“The Beast in Me”

“Black Mirror”

“Dying for Sex”

“The Girlfriend”

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Mark Ruffalo, “Task”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Noah Wylie, “The Pitt”

Best Female Actor — Television

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Supporting Male Actor – Television

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”

Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”

Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”

Best Female Actor – Television – Drama

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Britt Lower, “Severance”

Helen Mirren, “Mobland”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”

Best Podcast

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepherd

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang with Amy Poehler

The Mel Robbins Podcast

Smartless

Up First

“One Battle After Another” was considered by awards-watchers to be the lead contender for awards. That film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio at his most offhandedly brilliant as a hapless revolutionary bumbling into nightmarish political machinations, all while surrounded by fabulous, powerful and troubled women, is currently available for streaming at movie-theater ticket prices. It will return to select IMAX theaters on December 11th for a week; few tickets remain.

The gorgeous Joachim Trier film “Sentimental Value,” which received multiple nominations, tracks the relationship between a distressed, easily panicked actress and her callous film director father — plus the life of their family’s house as well. In addition to an unbelievable performance by Renate Reinsve in the lead role, the film also has Elle Fanning absolutely nailing the role of an American actress pushed to the levels of her comfort and talent.

It seems like a lifetime ago, but “Sinners” was released just back in April and voters remembered its cultural moment and box office success. The Ryan Coogler Jim-Crow-plus-vampires hit neatly mashed up the horrors of the supernatural with the horrors of the very human.

“Hamnet” and “Wicked: For Good,” representing polar opposites of the year in film, also had strong showings.

Parents were unsurprised by nominations for “KPop Demon Hunters,” the soundtrack of their lives since the mega-hit was released on Netflix just (can you believe it!) back in June.

There was a very important nomination for the very avatar of our age of apprehension: the terrifying clown-witch visage of Aunt Gladys in “Weapons.”

(“One Battle,” “Weapons,” and “Sinners” are produced, co-produced and/or distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, which currently shares a parent company with CNN.)

Both “Severance,” the eerie tribute to the awfulness of having to work, and “Adolescence,” the Netflix mega-smash about a teenager accused of murder, were well-recognized.

“Pluribus,” “The Last of Us” and “The Pitt” — all extremely stressful shows, each apocalyptic in their own way, especially about the dire state of the American health care system — performed well too.

The Golden Globes awards show, hosted by Nikki Glaser, will take place on Sunday, January 11, 2026. The nominations will be announced beginning at 8 a.m. ET on Monday, December 8, 2025.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.