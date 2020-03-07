Mud houses collapse in heavy rains killing 17 in NW Pakistan

US & World

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Heavy rains in northwest Pakistan caused scores of mud houses to collapse, killing at least 17 people, mostly children, and injuring over 30 others, a disaster management official said Saturday.

Taimoor Khan, spokesman for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province disaster management authority, said at least 49 houses were partly or fully destroyed by heavy rains and thunderstorms that started Wednesday.

He said relief goods have been dispatched to the affected districts and distributed to affected residents.

Khan said the Charsadda, Nowshera and Mardan districts were the most affected and financial compensation was also provided.

Authorities said three women and 14 children were among the dead.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms caused heavy damage every year in mountainous northwestern Pakistan, where in most areas many people build mud and brick houses.