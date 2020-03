10 Things to Know for Today

US & World

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. Officials in California are preparing to receive thousands of people from a cruise ship that has been idling off the coast of San Francisco with at least 21 people aboard infected with the coronavirus.

2. Italy has locked down much of the country’s north and put one fourth of its population in quarantine in an attempt to curb the quick spread of the novel coronavirus.

3. World markets plunged after global oil prices nosedived on fears the global economy weakened by a virus outbreak might be awash in too much crude.

4. The nation’s largest electronic-cigarette company donated tens of thousands of dollars to the campaigns of state attorneys general to head off legal challenges.

5. The ruling Communist Party has turned to its propaganda playbook and portrays President Xi Jinping as firmly in charge, leading an army of health workers in a “people’s war” against the disease.

6. Leader Kim Jong Un had entered the new year with a vow to bolster his nuclear deterrent and not to be bound by a weapons test moratorium amid a deadlock in a U.S.-led diplomacy.

7. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer say the president say priorities should include paid sick leave for workers impacted by the quarantine orders and enhanced unemployment insurance for workers.

8. The largest of six states with Democratic primaries on Tuesday, Michigan could redefine what has become a showdown between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

9. Florida tourism officials say cases of the new coronavirus are having little visible impact theme parks, the state’s biggest industry, so far.

10. While many protests were peaceful celebrations others were marred by tensions as women protested against gender violence, inequality and exploitation.