LIVE Updates: Trading resumes after brief halt at New York Stock Exchange due to 1,800-point drop on coronavirus fears

NEW YORK — Stock trading was halted for 15 minutes Monday morning after the S&P 500 plummeted more than 7% at the open, tripping a "circuit breaker." Trading has since resumed, but could be subject to further halts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 1,800 points, or more than 7%, at its open Monday over fears of global economic fallout amid the coronavirus outbreak and uncertainty over falling oil prices.

After OPEC talks fizzled over the weekend, Saudi Arabia slashed oil prices, triggering a price war and sending U.S. crude oil prices plunging by more than 25%.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note dropped to an unprecedented low of 0.408%, a possible signal that investors are expecting a recession.

The New York Stock Exchange has a series of "circuit breakers" in place to calm investors' nerves when they're panicked.

The next circuit breaker would be if the market falls by 13%. That would pause trading for another 15 minutes.

If the market plunged 20%, everyone would go home: Trading would stop for the day.