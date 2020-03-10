10 Things to Know for Today

US & World

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. China’s president visits Wuhan, the center of the global virus outbreak, as Italy begins a nationwide travel ban and people worldwide brace for the possibility of recession.

2. Thousands of passengers aboard the virus-stricken Grand Princess cruise ship wait for their chance to leave the vessel in California, even if it meant being quarantined at military bases.

3. Italian doctors celebrate one small victory against the virus after Patient No. 1 was moved out of intensive care. But in the rest of hard-hit Lombardy, physicians are choosing who gets the limited number of ICU beds.

4. World markets rebound from record-setting declines after Trump says he would ask Congress for a tax cut and other measures to counter the spreading coronavirus outbreak.

5. The state could either revive Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign or relegate him to the role of protest candidate to front-runner Joe Biden.

6. The U.S. military begins withdrawing troops from Afghanistan while the country’s president also promises to start releasing Taliban prisoners after a delay.

7. Attorneys for the former Hollywood mogul say he only deserves five years in prison for his rape conviction after already suffering a “historic” fall from grace and serious health issues.

8. A federal regulator alleges that the Cincinnati-based bank opened fake accounts like Wells Fargo to meet aggressive sales targets.

9. The Seattle-based band puts off the North American dates of its Gigaton world tour this spring because of concerns over the new coronavirus.

10. The most affected would be the athletes, broadcasters, sponsors and a Japanese government that has spent billions to organize the Tokyo Games.