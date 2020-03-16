New York City schools are closed and restaurants move to takeout and delivery only

US & World

New York City schools are closed and restaurants and bars will be delivery and take-out only as the City That Never Sleeps takes drastic steps to stop the spread of coronavirus.

After days of resisting such a move, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said public schools in New York City and in Westchester County and on Long Island would close Monday. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio described the decision as “extraordinarily painful.”

Cuomo and de Blasio had pushed back against the possibility of closing schools in America’s largest and most densely populated city because so many students get their only healthy meals of the day through school. In addition, closing schools means that parents have to stay home or organize for child care, further throwing a wrench in normal life.

But as coronavirus cases continued rising, Cuomo said he decided to close schools on the provision that New York City has a plan to provide childcare for first responders and health care workers.

“We don’t want to see our nurses, health care workers not able to work because they have to stay home. Our police officers not being able to work because they have to stay home. On that basis, with those plans, we close the schools,” he said Monday morning.

The mayor said schools would be closed until at least April 20 but added it’s possible they could remain closed for the rest of the school year. Remote learning will begin March 23.

De Blasio said there will be special sites created for children of crucial health care workers and first responders. The city is working to supply technology to children who need it and is working to provide meals to children who depend on school breakfasts and lunches. This week, schools will be open for grab-and-go meals, he said.

Also, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people, the governors of the three states said Monday morning. They agreed to close casinos, gyms and movie theaters at 8 p.m. Monday, Cuomo said.

All eat-in services from bars and restaurants in the three states must close at the same time and transition to take-out only services, the governors said.

In addition, New Jersey established a curfew that bans residents from being out between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., with the exception of essential travel, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.

“We want everybody to be home, not out,” he said

Restaurants move to takeout or delivery only

Already, New York has shut down large gatherings, including sports events, Broadway shows and the St. Patrick’s Day parade. The subway has remained open to transport those who still need to go to work.

In addition to the changes at bars and restaurants, de Blasio said nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses and concert venues must all close. The order will go into effect Tuesday morning, he said.

“This is not a decision I make lightly. These places are part of the heart and soul of our city. They are part of what it means to be a New Yorker. But our city is facing an unprecedented threat, and we must respond with a wartime mentality,” he said on Twitter.

The closing of seating areas at restaurants and bars is all part of the strategy of “social distancing,” or limiting social gatherings. The idea is to slow or stop the spread of the virus by cutting down on large gatherings where people could potentially infect new communities.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published interim guidance Sunday recommending “that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.”

De Blasio said Sunday night that there were 329 cases of COVID-19 in the city and five deaths, but “both of these numbers are going to grow substantially.” He said all five people who died were over the age of 50 and had underlying medical conditions.

Already, shoppers across the country have been rushing to grocery stores to load up on dried goods, cleaning supplies and, for some reason, toilet paper.

Steven Sloan, co-owner of the grocery store chain Morton Williams, told CNN that the stores will remain open and have been taking care to disinfect. He said items like eggs, milk, pasta and tomato sauce were being restocked and there were no issues in the supply chain.

“Yes, there will be enough food. We’ve got no sense that there’s a lack of food coming through the pipeline for your basic things,” he said.

Hospitals prep for more patients

A second purpose of social distancing is to slow the speed of new coronavirus cases so that hospitals are not overwhelmed by a wave of patients in one period — also known as “flattening the curve.”

At the same time, New York officials are working to expand hospital beds, ventilators and health care supplies to absorb these impending cases.

“I believe on any projection that that flattening of the curve is not going to be enough,” Cuomo said. “I don’t see it as a curve. I see it as a wave. And the wave is going to crash onto our hospital system.”

“We’re looking at an overrun in New York in the tens of thousands,” he added Monday morning.

Cuomo called on the federal government to use the Army Corps of Engineers to build temporary medical facilities for that coming increase.

“This is what they do. They build. I’ll give them dormitories (to) build temporary medical facilities, but they have to do it,” he said. “I’m not shy but the state doesn’t have the capacity to build that quickly to that level.”

De Blasio said he would sign an executive order Monday requiring all hospitals in the city to cancel elective surgeries in the coming days. Ending elective surgeries will allow hospitals to devote more of their resources on treating the expected increase in coronavirus cases.

De Blasio said his power to do so exists under New York’s state of emergency and that his executive order would be worded carefully to allow some flexibility in ending scheduled elective surgeries, but that all elective surgeries would cease soon.

Officials say there will be no citywide shutdown

Yet even as officials laid down strict limits on social life, they pushed back against the idea that New York would — or even could — be completely shut down.

Rumors of such a shutdown spread late last week and over the weekend, forcing an rebuttals from de Blasio and Cuomo.

“By law, no city in the state can close down, can quarantine unless the state government allows it. I will not allow any quarantine of any city or any jurisdiction in this state, so that is not going to happen,” Cuomo said.

“There’s no discussion of closing down New York City, meaning quarantine geographic constriction,” he added. “Closing down schools, closing down large businesses, closing down places of density, that’s what we’re talking about. No one’s talking about closing off a geographic location.”