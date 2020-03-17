10 Things to Know for Today

US & World

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. Tens of millions of people are hunkered down, heeding government calls to isolate themselves and slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

2. Officials in the greater San Francisco area order residents to “shelter in place” and only leave their homes for essential activities, the strictest measures in America so far.

3. After weeks of trying to play down the risk posed by the spreading coronavirus pandemic, Trump strikes a new, more urgent tone, delivering a sobering message to a reeling nation.

4. Days of denials gave the new coronavirus time to spread in Iran and now officials worry the Iranian New Year could see the virus spread even further.

5. Share prices rebound in Europe and Asia after a brutal sell-off that gave the U.S. stock market its worst loss in more than three decades.

6. Ohio calls off Democratic primary voting just hours before polls opened but officials in Florida, Arizona and Illinois say they will move forward with the vote.

7. The first people to receive an experimental vaccine for the coronavirus say they were inspired to help because they wanted to do more to fight the disease.

8. A general drop in nightlife in Berlin and fear and uncertainty about the new virus among sex workers in Germany puts a crimp in business.

9. It would mark the first time in 75 years that the first leg of the Triple Crown won’t be run on the first Saturday in May, a newspaper report says.

10. The Oscar winner and his wife, Rita Wilson, have reportedly been discharged from an Australian hospital to self-isolate in a rented house.