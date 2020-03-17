Sports

FOXBORO, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady says on Twitter ‘my football journey will take place elsewhere.’

Brady entered free agency after the end of this past season.

Brady added, “I don’t know what my football future holds, but it is time for me to open a new stage of my life and career.”

He had been with the Patriots for two decades.

In the 2000 draft, he was the 199th pick overall.

He has played in nine Super Bowls and has won six.

It’s not clear where he will play next.