10 Things to Know for Today

1. World leaders grapple with how to implement border closures, travel restrictions and lockdowns that have unleashed transportation chaos and imperiled economies to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

2. Be pro-active in tracking down and isolate cases, provide access to basic, affordable public health care and issue clear, reassuring messaging from leaders.

3. The arrival of the coronavirus, and the muted methods being recommended to the public to arrest its spread, are not surprisingly a hard sell for some Americans.

4. Trump’s possible $1 trillion stimulus package would deliver emergency checks to the public within two weeks and may enlist the military for MASH-style hospitals to care for the sick.

5. The Democratic presidential front-runner caps another big week with victories in Florida, Illinois and Arizona, building pressure on Bernie Sanders to abandon his campaign.

6. World share prices decline in a third day of wild price swings after the U.S. president promises aid to get the American economy through the coronavirus outbreak.

7. An Israeli watchdog says settlement building and activity increased in 2019, maintaining a rapid pace that has drawn strength from the friendly policies of the Trump administration.

8. Mexico’s Jalisco New Generation gang has a reputation for ruthlessness and violence unlike any since the fall of the old Zetas cartel.

9. A federal judge overturns a nearly $3 million jury’s verdict that found the pop superstar copied her 2013 hit “Dark Horse” from a 2009 Christian rap song.

10. Tom Brady, the centerpiece of the New England Patriots’ dynasty, is in serious talks to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.