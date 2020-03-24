10 Things to Know for Today

US & World

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. People are banding together to sew face masks for hospitals running desperately short of personal protective equipment as the coronavirus pandemic intensifies.

2. By shuttering businesses, clearing streets and keeping people away from one another, authorities hope they can slow the spread of the pandemic.

3. An AP review finds that a series of missteps at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention created a critical shortage of reliable tests for the coronavirus.

4. With millions staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, charities that help the country’s neediest are struggling to offer critical services.

5. The viral pandemic and the nation’s crashing economy are scrambling the themes both political parties thought would carry them to victory in November.

6. States and employers have ordered people to stay home, resulting in a massive, unplanned social experiment that can strain productivity and domestic tranquility.

7. Global stock markets and U.S. futures surge after the Federal Reserve promises support to the struggling economy.

8. The Tennessee Valley Authority power plant at Paradise burned its last load of coal last month, leaving Trump unable to deliver on a campaign promise.

9. “Apropos of Nothing” describes his upbringing and high-profile love affairs but darkens and becomes defensive as he recalls his relationship with Mia Farrow and allegations he abused daughter Dylan Farrow.

10. A longtime member of the International Olympic Committee tells the AP that it’s becoming increasingly likely that the games will not take place this summer.