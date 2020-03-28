China sends medical aid to Pakistan to combat virus outbreak

US & World

ISLAMABAD (AP) — China sent a plane loaded with medical personnel and supplies to help Pakistan fight the spread of the coronavirus in one of the world’s most populous nations, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

Across the Middle East and elsewhere, the outbreak has raised concerns that health systems strapped by multiple wars, refugee crises and unstable economies won’t be able to handle a growing numbers in cases. Iran is battling the worst outbreak in the region. Iranian state TV raised Saturday that the virus death toll by another 139 people, pushing the total fatalities to 2,517 amid 35,408 confirmed cases.

China has sought to portray itself as a global leader in the fight against the outbreak, which began a few months ago in its Wuhan province. The plane carrying aid to Pakistan was met at the capital’s airport Saturday by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureishi, who greeted the arriving Chinese doctors and officials.

On Friday, China sent ventilators, masks and other medical equipment to the South Asian country, and a previous shipment of masks was sent.

Pakistan is a key link in China’s ambitious multi-billion-dollar One Road Project linking south and central Asia with China. China is also a key military supplier for nuclear-armed Pakistan, having supplied the country with missiles capable of carrying atomic weapons.

Pakistan, with a population of 220 million, currently has 1,408 confirmed cases of the virus, including 11 deaths from the illness it causes, COVID-19. Most of the infected people there were travelers returning from neighboring Iran.

Most people infected by the virus only experience mild symptoms, such as fever and cough, and recover within a few weeks. But the virus can cause severe respiratory illness and death, particularly in older patients or those with underlying health problems.

Pakistan has closed its borders with both Iran and Afghanistan, but has come under widespread criticism for its initial lax response to the virus.

Even as the pandemic spread to the country, Pakistani authorities allowed tens of thousands of Islamic clerics from around the world to congregate for three days outside the eastern city of Lahore. Some 200 of the clerics are now quarantined at the site of the gathering, a sprawling compound belonging to an Islamic missionaries group, Tableeghi Jamaat.

Many of the visiting clerics at the conference returned to their home countries, some of them carrying the coronavirus. The first two reported cases in the Gaza Strip attended the three-day gathering in Pakistan, and are now under quarantine in Gaza. Other linked cases have emerged elsewhere in the Middle East and Central Asia.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has refused to impose a countrywide lockdown saying it would devastate the country’s poor, but ordered non-essential businesses closed, including restaurants, money changers and wedding halls.

As of Saturday, the government still had not ordered mosques closed nationwide, instead relying on recommendations to worshippers not to gather for weekly Friday prayers. Pakistani officials are reluctant to defy local hardcore Islamic leaders, who can whip up mobs to protest any perceived insults to religion. Some of these clerics have taken to social media to urge the faithful to fill the mosques, saying it is their religious obligation.

The southern Sindh province has imposed a wider lockdown, but without closing mosques. In eastern Punjab province, only groceries and pharmacies were open.

According to Pakistan’s federal health authorities, the outbreak is so far concentrated in Punjab, with 490 confirmed cases there, and Sindh which has 457 confirmed infections. Other cases are spread throughout several other regions, including the capital, Islamabad.

Health authorities in the country’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province reported one additional death Saturday, a woman in the district of Dir. Ajmal Wazir, a spokesman for the provincial government, said the woman fell sick after returning from a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, before dying in a government hospital where she tested positive for the coronavirus.

In Iran, officials have repeatedly insisted they have the outbreak under control, despite concerns it could overwhelm the country’s health facilities.

Iran’s government has faced widespread criticism for not acting faster to contain the virus. Only in recent days have authorities ordered nonessential businesses to close and banned travel between cities — long after other nations in the region imposed sweeping lockdowns.

U.S. Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland on Saturday urged the country’s warring groups to suspend fighting in and around the capital, Tripoli, as “an absolute necessity” to allow public health officials across the divided country to contain the epidemic.

Libya’s health system is near the point of collapse after years of civil war. It has so far reported one confirmed case of coronavirus.

The North African country is governed by rival authorities based in Tripoli and eastern Libya whose forces have been battling over the capital for nearly a year.

Violence has continued despite promises from both sides to halt the fighting after appeals for a cease-fire from the United Nations and world powers so authorities can focus on fighting the virus.

Authorities in Gaza, which has been under an Israeli and Egyptian blockade since the Hamas militant group seized power there in 2007, have reported nine cases.

Gaza’s health care infrastructure has been severely eroded by years of conflict and isolation. A major outbreak in the territory, which is home to more than 2 million Palestinians, could be extremely difficult to contain.

Another major area of concern is Yemen, where rebel Houthis have been at war with a Saudi-led coalition for five years. The war has killed more than 100,000 people, displaced millions and driven the Arab world’s poorest country to the brink of famine.

The U.N.’s Syria commission called on all sides in that country’s lengthy conflict to commit to a cease-fire that went into place earlier this month. That’s so health officials can take urgent virus prevention measures to prevent “a catastrophe.”

Syria has recorded only five confirmed cases of infection in government-held areas. No cases have tested positive in rebel-controlled areas.

“For millions of Syrians the global pandemic threatens to unleash new facets of suffering on a population that has already endured unfathomable hardship, violations, and deprivations,” the commission said in a statement.

In Lebanon, where a nationwide lockdown has been in place for more than two weeks, officials reported 21 new cases Saturday, raising the total to 412, including eight fatalities.

Sudan’s Health Ministry reported two more confirmed cases, bringing the total to five, including one death. Both were Sudanese travelers returning from abroad last week, one coming from France, and another from the United Arab Emirates.

Sudan has been rocked by over a year of political turmoil and protests that were triggered by a plunging economy.