Mercedes has worst Takata air bag recall completion rate

Mercedes is the laggard when it comes to recalling dangerous Takata air bag inflators. The German automaker ranks last of 16 companies tracked by the U.S. government, finishing repairs in just over 40% of its recalled vehicles. An analysis of government records by The Associated Press shows all other companies are above 57%. A Mercedes spokesman says the automaker is replacing the whole air bag module, not just the inflator, which takes longer. Takata inflators can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel into drivers and passengers. So far, at least 25 people have died worldwide and more than 300 have been injured.