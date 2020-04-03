Arrest made in slaying of Wisconsin doctor, husband

US & World

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An arrest has been made in the slaying of a University of Wisconsin physician and her husband whose bodies were found in the school’s arboretum, police said Friday.

A statement from university police did not provide any additional information about the arrest in the deaths of Dr. Beth Potter and Robin Carre, but authorities were expected to release more information later in the day.

Potter, 52, and Carre, 57, were found dead Tuesday in the University of Wisconsin arboretum, a research and popular recreational area several miles from the Madison campus that includes more than 1,200 acres (486 hectares) of forests and prairies.

The couple died of “homicidal violence,” according to the Dane County Medical Examiner, but authorities have not explained further except to say they believe the two were targeted.

Potter worked at the Wingra Family Medical Center, run by the UW-Madison Department of Family Medicine and Community Health and Access Community Health Centers. She also was medical director of UW Health’s Employee Health Services.

Friends of the couple said they’re unable to comprehend why anyone would want to harm the two.

“Disbelief,” said Dane County Supervisor Richard Kilmer said about Potter’s death.

Wisconsin Youth Soccer Association President Craig Carlson told WKOW-TV that he spent years on the sidelines of soccer matches with Carre, who headed up a Madison youth soccer club.

Carlson says Carre was quiet, humble, and constantly giving of his time. He said Carre’s work with youth soccer was impactful and selfless.

“(He) was never really interested in the accolades for himself,” Carlson said.

Carre’s professional consulting work involved helping high school students best prepare themselves for college admissions.

The couple is survived by three children in their teens and twenties.