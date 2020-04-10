AP Week in Pictures, North America

US & World

April 3–April 9, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

This week’s selection includes a man wearing a protective mask while waiting for a bus in Detroit; President Donald Trump arriving to speak about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington; a boy raising a palm to the sky during the worship portion of a Palm Sunday parking lot service in Beckley, West Virginia; and the supermoon rising over a neon ice cream cone on a Braum’s sign in Owasso, Oklahoma.

The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

