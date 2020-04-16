Police: Officer wounded, suspect killed in Missouri shooting

US & World

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An officer fatally shot a person who shot and wounded another officer following a police chase in Missouri, authorities said Thursday.

The wounded Jefferson City officer, who was wearing a protective vest, was shot in the chest. He was treated at a hospital and released, police said in a news release.

The pursuit started about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday after Jefferson City officers investigating a weapons offense tried to stop a vehicle, and the driver, 27-year-old Jamie Williams, wouldn’t stop.

Williams and 28-year-old Anthony Wilson eventually got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Police said Wilson was shot during a struggle after he fired a handgun that had been stolen in a December burglary. Wilson has an extensive history in multiple states and was being sought for his role in several shootings Tuesday.

Williams, meanwhile, hid in a wooded area before he was apprehended. He hasn’t yet been charged. He has an extensive history with prior charges for felony driving while revoked, robbery and multiple weapons charges, police said.

Police said both men also were on parole for being a felon in possession of a firearm.