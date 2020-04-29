Airbus says virus aviation crisis still at ‘early stage’

US & World

Airbus reported 481 million euros ($515 million) in losses in the first quarter, put thousands of workers on furlough and sought billions in loans to survive the coronavirus crisis. And its CEO says the aviation industry’s unprecedented troubles are still an “early stage.” Even after virus-related travel restrictions eventually ease, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury acknowledged it will take a long time to persuade customers to get back on planes. Airbus executives expressed hope Wednesday that the company’s stalled jet deliveries could start picking up in the second half of the year. But they refused to issue long-term guidance given that the virus is still spreading.