Asia Today: Singapore to reopen some businesses May 12

Singapore will let selected businesses reopen from May 12 in a cautious rollback of a two-month partial lockdown despite rising coronavirus infections among foreign workers. On Saturday, the city-state reported 447 new cases to take its total to 17,548. About 85% of the confirmed infections are linked to foreign workers living in crowded dormitories. The Health Ministry says daily infections among Singaporeans have dropped by more than half to 12 in the past week. It says restrictions will be eased cautiously and gradually to avoid a flareup of new infections. South Korea reported six fresh cases of the coronavirus, continuing a monthlong streak of below 100, as infections continue to wane in the hardest-hit city of Daegu. China has had one new confirmed case.