6.0 earthquake shakes Mediterranean Sea south of Crete

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake has struck on the Mediterranean Sea south of the Greek island of Crete. No damage or injuries were reported.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake occurred Saturday at 3:51 p.m. local time (1251 GMT) and was centered 63 kilometers (39 miles) away from the coastal town of Ierapetra at a depth of 9.1 kilometers (5.7 miles.).

An aftershock with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 occurred 10 minutes later about 102 kilometers (63 miles) away from the island, the institute reported.

Two more aftershocks, one with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 and 4.1 followed in the same general area as the original earthquake.

State news agency ANA reported that people in Iraklio, Crete’s major city located on the island’s north coast, said they felt the first earthquake for several seconds and some people went to their balconies.

Greece is located in a highly seismically active area and experiences hundreds of quakes each year. Saturday’s quake was stronger than most but took place relatively far from populated areas.