46 states have ordered or recommended that schools don’t reopen this academic year

US & World

Most governors in the United States have ordered or recommended that statewide school closures continue for the rest of the academic year to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Several states have announced their plans to begin lifting social distancing measures and the federal government has issued guidelines to reopen the country in phases, but it doesn’t appear that students will return to the classroom this spring.

Officials in 46 US states, as well as Washington DC, have ordered or recommended school closures for the rest of the school year, according to a CNN tally. Schools in all five US territories — American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands — also are closed for the remainder of the school year.

States with mandatory or recommended closures

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Correction: Earlier versions of this article incorrectly stated Nebraska schools were under a mandatory closure for the remainder of the school year.