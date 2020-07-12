Atlanta police release new images of a person of interest in fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl

US & World

The Atlanta Police Department has released new images of an additional person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl over the Independence Day weekend.

Secoriea Turner was shot on the night of July 4 near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed. Secoriea was riding in a vehicle with her mother and an adult friend when the shooting took place, according to police. The driver was attempting to enter a parking lot at 1238 Pryor Road where a group of individuals illegally placed barricades. Someone in the group opened fire on the vehicle, according to police, striking Secoriea.

Police initially described one of the shooters as a man dressed like a bounty hunter, wearing all black, and the other shooter as a man wearing a white T-shirt.

The new images released by police and Crime Stoppers appear to show another man in a red shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. Crime Stoppers is offering a $20,000 reward for anyone with information about the shooting.

“I am asking you to please honor this baby’s life. Please, if you know who did this, please turn them in,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at a press conference. “Enough is enough.”

Along with Secoriea, a 53-year-old man was fatally shot over the holiday weekend and two other people were injured in a shooting near the same Wendy’s.

Secoriea was one of at least six children killed in shootings across the country over the holiday weekend.