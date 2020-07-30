Army names independent panel to review Fort Hood following Vanessa Guillen’s killing

US & World

The US Army on Thursday released the names of five civilians who will review the “command climate and culture at Fort Hood and … follow the facts wherever they lead.”

The review was prompted by the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, whose remains were discovered in June, months after her disappearance.

“The Army is committed to taking care of our Soldiers, civilians, families, and Soldiers for life, and this independent review will explore the current command climate and culture at Fort Hood,” Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said in a statement.

The review is intended to determine whether that climate and culture “reflects the Army’s values, including safety, respect, inclusiveness, and a commitment to diversity, and workplaces and communities free from sexual harassment.”

The panel, with assistance from a brigadier general and a staff, will study “historical data and conduct interviews with military members, civilians and members of the local community.”

The panel members are Chris Swecker, a Charlotte, North Carolina, attorney and former FBI assistant director; Jonathan Harmon, a trial lawyer who has represented Fortune 500 companies across the country; Carrie Ricci, an assistant general counsel for the US Department of Agriculture; Queta Rodriguez, a Bexar County, Texas, resident and regional director for FourBlock, a nonprofit that helps veterans transition into civilian careers; and Jack White, an attorney with expertise in government investigations and discrimination claims.

“I commit to providing a complete and thorough review of the command climate at Fort Hood and to follow the facts wherever they lead,” Swecker, who will lead the panel, said in a statement.

Guillen, 20, vanished in April. Her remains were discovered June 30 in a shallow grave, according to family attorney Natalie Khawam. The US Army later positively identified the remains as Guillen.

The small-arms repairer was bludgeoned to death with a hammer in the armory room where she worked, and her body was transported from the installation by her killer, Khawam said, citing details the family learned from Army investigators.

Spc. Aaron Robinson, a 20-year-old soldier suspected in Guillen’s disappearance, killed himself after police confronted him in Killeen, Texas, earlier this month.

Multiple reviews or investigations into Fort Hood are underway.

Army Criminal Investigation Command and civilian law enforcement are investigating Guillen’s death.

Fort Hood is conducting an investigation in whether Guillen was sexually harassed.

And an Army Inspector General investigation is assessing whether the climate fostered by Fort Hood commanders is supportive of reporting incidents of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

The civilian panel’s findings and recommendations will be submitted to Undersecretary of the Army James McPherson and Gen. Joseph M. Martin, the Army’s Vice Chief of Staff, who will co-chair a team to implement changes, according to the Army.

Besides Guillen, at least seven soldiers stationed at Fort Hood have died or been found dead since March, including one who took his life after becoming a suspect in Guillen’s disappearance.

Officials said there have been 23 deaths this year among the 36,500 soldiers at the post — about 60 miles from Austin, Texas.

According to Fort Hood officials, the deaths include seven off-duty accidents; seven suicides; one combat-related death; four homicides, one of which was on the base; two of natural causes; one that was undetermined pending an autopsy; and one drowning.