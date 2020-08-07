Air India plane crashes in Kerala after skidding off the runway

US & World

An Air India Express plane crashed in the South Indian state of Kerala after skidding off the runway while landing at Kozhikode Calicut International Airport, CNN News 18 reports.

A pilot and two passengers have died in the incident, according to CNN News 18.

The flight landed in heavy rain, overshot the runway, fell down into a valley and broke into two, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement to CNN News 18.

The plane, which is a Boeing 737, had 174 passengers on board, according to a statement sent to CNN from the ministry of aviation.

“Air India Express flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai to Calicut overshot runway at Kozhikode at 1941 hrs tonight. No fire reported at the time of landing,” the DGCA statement said, according to CNN News 18.

This is a breaking story, more to follow.