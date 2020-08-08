Trump signs orders on jobless benefits, halt to evictions, student loan deferrals & payroll tax cut

US & World

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey — President Donald Trump moved to bypass the nation’s elected lawmakers as he signed multiple executive orders one day after coronavirus relief negotiations fell apart in Congress.

At his private country club in New Jersey, Trump on Saturday afternoon signed four executive orders, including one that provides $400 a week for additional unemployment insurance benefits — down from the $600 benefit that expired July 31.

“It’s $400 a week, and we’re doing it without the Democrats,” Trump said, asking states to cover 25% of the cost. It was not immediately clear where the federal portion would come from — though the president suggested he was looking to use unspent funds from previous coronavirus relief bills — and Trump said it would be up to states to determine how much, if any of it to fund.

Another executive order would extend a moratorium on some evictions in addition to orders that would provide deferments for student loan payments and create a payroll tax holiday for those making less than $100,000.

Trump said the employee portion of the payroll tax would be deferred from Aug. 1 through the end of the year. The move would not directly aid unemployed workers, who do not pay the tax when they are jobless, and employees will need to repay the federal government eventually without an act of Congress, where there is bipartisan opposition on Capitol Hill.

Trump said Saturday the orders “will take care of pretty much this entire situation, as we know it.” But they are far smaller in scope than the congressional legislation, and even aides acknowledged they didn’t meet the needs of all that was required.

Trump’s embrace of executive actions to sidestep Congress runs in sharp contrast to his criticism of former President Barack Obama’s use of executive orders on a more limited basis. And the president’s step-back from talks with Congress breaks with his self-assured negotiating skills.

The president said the Democrats had padded their stimulus bill with provisions that had nothing to do with coronavirus, saying they want “bailout money” for “states that have been badly managed by Democrats.” He also said the bill included “measures designed to increase voter fraud” and “stimulus checks for illegal aliens.”

Talks on a path forward for a Covid-19 relief bill collapsed Friday, with both parties leaving negotiations citing no measured progress toward an agreement and no plans for a future meeting.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows had been in daily discussion with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Earlier this week, Mnuchin and Meadows set a deadline for an agreement to be reached by Friday.

Pelosi and Schumer criticized the use of executive orders in a press conference on Friday and said they were committed to negotiations.

“When the economy starts losing ground, the only choice is for a strong package, and yet at times yesterday our Republican friends seemed willing to walk away from the negotiating table to do an unworkable, weak and narrow executive orders, which are not going to do the job for the American people,” Schumer said.

Trump first laid out his plan for the executive orders in a speech from Bedminster Friday night. He accused Democrats of holding coronavirus stimulus negotiations “hostage.”

The president’s team believes the economy needs to stabilize and show signs of growth for him to have any chance at winning re-election. Aides were hoping to frame the executive orders as a sign that Trump was taking action in a time of crisis. But it also could reinforce the view that the president, who took office declaring he was a deal-maker, was unable to steer the process to an agreement.