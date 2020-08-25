Security Council president rejects Trump administration’s demand to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Security Council president rejects Trump administration’s demand to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran.
No kidding. The orange buffoon has cost us all of our worldwide political clout not to mention the respect our nation enjoyed during the Obama Administration.