10 people arrested during Seattle protest after some set fires or hurled rocks at officers, police say

US & World

At least 10 people were arrested after a group of protesters smashed windows, started street fires and threw fireworks at officers, Seattle police said.

Seattle has seen days of protests following the decision not to indict any Louisville police officer for the killing of Breonna Taylor in her own home.

On Saturday evening, some protesters “wound their way through the city causing damage along the way,” the Seattle Police Department tweeted.

Police said they issued a dispersal order to the group, who defied the order and instead started throwing rocks, bottles and fireworks at officers.

SPD said they used blast balls to push the crowd back, allowing the Seattle Fire Department access to put the fires out.

The 10 people arrested were charged with failure to disperse, assault and property damage.

Some of the businesses damaged in recent days have been longtime supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement, CNN affiliate KOMO reported.

Shiva Hippely, owner of Pure Barre Capitol Hill, posted a photo Saturday after the windows were smashed in the previous night.

“During a time where we are barely holding on due to the pandemic, getting hit like this hurts more than ever,” Hippely wrote on Instagram.

“I struggle with the fact that I too am angry about decisions being made in our country and everything happening, but how does smashing the windows and looting your small minority owned business who is doing everything to help build community, provide a safe third space and be there for the people help?”