URGENT – Second presidential debate will be virtual, commission says

Bulletin

(CNN) — The second presidential debate will be held virtually, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Thursday morning in the wake of President Donald Trump’s positive test for coronavirus. “The second presidential debate will take the form of a town meeting, in which the candidates would participate from separate remote locations,” the commission said in a statement. “The town meeting participants and the moderator, Steve Scully, Senior Executive Producer & Political Editor, C-SPAN Networks, will be located at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami, Florida. The White House Pool will provide coverage of the second presidential debate. “The second debate is scheduled to be held on October 15. Trump tested positive for coronavirus last week. Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris debated in person on Wednesday night, albeit separated by a plexiglass partition.