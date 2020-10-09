Must-watch videos of the week

US & World

A raccoon goes after CNN’s White House correspondent, Jane Fonda revives a 1980s classic and a surfer has a close encounter with a shark. Here are the must-see videos of the week.

Invasion of the raccoons

CNN senior Washington correspondent Joe Johns was interrupted by a raccoon during an early morning live shot. Jeanne Moos reports on the raccoon invasion of the White House lawn.

Who are they kissing?

During the coronavirus pandemic, television shows are having to get creative to keep their actors safe. See how one soap opera developed an unusual safety protocol.

Exercising … your right to vote

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom joined Jane Fonda for an ’80s-themed exercise class to remind people to register to vote.

Way too close

Matt Wilkinson was surfing at Sharpes Beach at Ballina in Australia when drone operators from Surf Life Saving NSW spotted a 5-foot shark just behind him.

An unexpected discovery

A Chicago real estate investor found nearly $10,000 in cash hidden throughout a home he bought to renovate. What he did with it next will make you feel good.