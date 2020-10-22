This 5-year-old wrote a book to help kids battle the stress of the coronavirus pandemic

US & World

A 5-year-old from Georgia wrote a book to inspire kids to stay positive during the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

When the Covid-19 pandemic began, preschooler Wade Williams had a lot of questions. But his biggest ask was how he could help.

“It all started by him saying ‘Dad I really want to help. I really want to help people,” said Williams’ father Joshua Williams.

With help from his father, Williams published a children’s book titled “Wade Through the Pandemic” to encourage kids to keep a winning mindset despite the impact of the pandemic on their lives.

The book chronicles the of highs and lows of Wade’s life during the pandemic — from not being able to go school or play with friends, his grandmother becoming terribly ill with the virus, and the birth of his baby sister.

“That was our sole purpose of writing this book,” said Williams’ father. “Just to let other children know, we know that this is a tough time.”

“We’re not sugarcoating that everything is perfect. Everything is not perfect. But it will be okay.”

Writing the book served as way for Williams to process the big changes in his life mentally and emotionally due to the pandemic while also sharing his story to create hope for others, said Williams’ father.

The book was published on October 2 and is currently listed in the top 100 in Children’s New Baby Books on Amazon Best Sellers.

Williams’ father says he hopes children who read the book will take away a sense of resiliency.