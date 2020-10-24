Louisiana state officials monitor tropical system near the Gulf

US & World

Still reeling from deadly Hurricane Delta, Louisiana is watching a system develop that probably will become a tropical depression within the next day, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Saturday.

“We are monitoring this system and you should be too. It’s too soon to know what will form or where it will go, but this is an important reminder to stay vigilant because Hurricane Season is not over,” Edwards said in a tweet.

The National Weather Service said “conditions appear to be conducive for further development and a tropical depression will likely form within the next day or so” near the Gulf of Mexico.

The next name on the Atlantic Hurricane Season list is “Zeta,” CNN has reported.