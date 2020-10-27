3-year-old boy among those injured in Philadelphia during weekend shootings that left 5 dead

US & World

A three-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot during a violent weekend in Philadelphia.

His shooting is one of at least 11 separate shooting incidents that have occurred in the city since Friday.

At least five people, aged 17 to 37, were fatally shot, according to Officer Tanya Little with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The grandmother of the child called police Friday evening after seeing her grandson had suffered from an unknown injury to his right hand and bicep, Little said. It wasn’t clear the injury came from a gunshot until he arrived to the hospital, though the grandmother had told police officers she heard a “loud boom” just before seeing her grandson’s injuries, Little said.

The boy is in “critical but stable condition,” Little said, adding that a preliminary investigation indicates that he was “accidentally shot,” though it is still unclear how it happened.

Two people, a 54-year-old male and a 24-year-old male, were also stabbed over the weekend and were transported to area hospitals in critical condition, Little told CNN.

Police did not announce any arrests that have been made in connection to any of the 11 shooting incidents or two stabbings.

Philadelphia has seen a particularly violent year in 2020. The city has reported 391 homicide victims this year, tied for the highest mark since 2007, and its current homicide rate is 38% higher than this time last year, according to the Philadelphia Police website’s crime statistics.