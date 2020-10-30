Record-setting infection rates and more: The week’s most startling Covid-19 statistics

US & World

As the United States approaches 9 million Covid-19 cases, the country keeps racking up infection rates and other statistics that alarm experts.

On Thursday, the country reported a record-setting 88,521 new cases and reported 971 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Here are a few more startling numbers from the week that saw 536,131 new cases, as reported by Johns Hopkins.

The US average of new cases per day is 76,590.

That’s up 25% from the previous week.

It’s an 83% increase over the last month.

Nine states reported a record high single-day of new cases Thursday: Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota and Ohio.

Thirty states which have reported a record high: Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Twenty-four states saw their highest 7-day averages for new daily cases Thursday, Johns Hopkins shows: Alaska, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.