Kenosha shooting suspect Kyle Rittenhouse’s bail set at $2 million

US & World

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen accused of fatally shooting two people and seriously injuring a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, attended a virtual hearing Monday where his bond was set at $2 million.

Kenosha County Commissioner Loren Keating said the bond was set at such a high amount because the court considered Rittenhouse a “flight risk,” given that he could face a “mandatory life sentence or at least significant amounts of time, likely decades of time period of incarceration” if convicted.

Rittenhouse was extradited to Wisconsin from Illinois after a judge’s ruling Friday.

After previous arguments from Rittenhouse’s attorneys that an extradition could put him in danger, Judge Paul Novak of Lake County, Illinois, said in the ruling that matters filed by Rittenhouse’s attorneys, such as their client’s safety, can be brought up in hearings in Wisconsin.

The teen is facing charges that he allegedly killed Anthony M. Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz during protests that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August.

He faces two felony charges of homicide in the death of Rosenbaum and Huber, and a felony attempted homicide charge in the incident involving Grosskreutz. He’s also charged with possession of a dangerous weapon while under the age of 18, court records show, which is a misdemeanor.

Huber’s father slammed Rittenhouse in the hearing, saying “he thinks he’s above the law and he’s been treated as such by law enforcement.”

“My son lost his life protecting other people. He was a hero. And anyone who says otherwise is dead wrong,” John Huber said.

Rittenhouse’s attorney, Mark Richards, claimed there’s “overwhelming” evidence that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense.

Rittenhouse is due back in court for a preliminary hearing December 3 at 10:30 a.m.