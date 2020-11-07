Business leaders congratulate Biden on victory

US & World

Business leaders and industry groups took to Twitter and released statements Saturday congratulating President-elect Joe Biden on his victory, while calling for the country to come together after a hard-fought and sometimes bitter campaign.

“Now is a time for unity. We must respect the results of the U.S. presidential election and, as we have with every election, honor the decision of the voters and support a peaceful transition of power,” said Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase.

“We are a stronger country when we treat each other with dignity, share a commitment to a common purpose and are united to address our greater challenges. No matter our political views, let’s come together to strengthen our exceptional country.”

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said that America has taken “a big step toward creating a government that reflects the diverse country we are.”

“Congratulations to Kamala Harris on this remarkable achievement — shattering glass ceilings and norms around what leadership looks like — and to President-Elect Biden on this historic milestone,” Sandberg wrote in a Facebook post.

Corporate America had been supportive of Biden in the run-up to the election. A survey of CEOs conducted by the Yale School of Management in late September found that 77% of participants would vote for Biden. More than 60% predicted he would win.

Leaders of industry groups also are sending word of their support to the incoming administration.

The American Bankers Association President and CEO Rob Nichols said the association and its members “stand ready to work with the Biden administration and lawmakers from both parties to bolster the economy, increase opportunity and create a brighter future for all Americans.”

While the nation’s banks have worked to assist their business and consumer customers, he added, “we know more must be done to fuel the recovery.”

US Chamber of Commerce CEO Thomas J. Donohue said the industry group looks forward to working “with the Biden administration and leaders on both sides of the aisle to restore public health, revitalize our economy, and help rebuild American lives and communities.”

He added, “We stand ready to help break through the gridlock and help get things done through collaboration and good governance,” and said the Chamber stands ready “to help break through the gridlock and help get things done through collaboration and good governance.”

In a statement, National Association of Manufacturers President and CEO Jay Timmons said that “the American people are not interested in extreme policies from either party; they are looking for smart, stable and solutions-oriented governance.”

His group’s agenda advocates for a competitive tax and regulatory system, infrastructure investment, comprehensive immigration reform, expanded trade and a strengthened workforce.