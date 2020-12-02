UK allows emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine, world’s 1st backed by rigorous science

US & World

LONDON, England — Pfizer-BioNTech says the UK is allowing emergency use of their Covid-19 vaccine, the world’s first backed by rigorous science.

This constitutes the first emergency use authorization following a worldwide phase 3 trial of a vaccine to help fight the pandemic.

“Today’s Emergency Use Authorization in the UK marks a historic moment in the fight against Covid-19. This authorization is a goal we have been working toward since we first declared that science will win,” said Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer. “As we anticipate further authorizations and approvals, we are focused on moving with the same level of urgency to safely supply a high-quality vaccine around the world. With thousands of people becoming infected, every day matters in the collective race to end this devastating pandemic.”