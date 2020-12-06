Biden not picking Lujan Grisham as health and human services secretary
WASHINGTON, DC — President-elect Joe Biden has picked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be his health secretary, putting a defender of the Affordable Care Act in a leading role to oversee his administration’s coronavirus response.
If confirmed by the Senate, Becerra will be the first Latino to head the Department of Health and Human Services.
It’s a $1-trillion-plus agency with 80,000 employees and a portfolio that includes drugs and vaccines, leading-edge medical research and health insurance programs covering more than 130 million Americans.
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, another Hispanic Democrat, had also been in contention for the job.
Grisham is a poison. No one will touch her after she’s destroyed NM.