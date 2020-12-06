Ghislaine Maxwell to file new motion for release on bail, according to court filings

US & World

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend and alleged accomplice who is currently being held in jail, will file a new motion for release on bail, according to court filings.

Maxwell’s attorneys told the court that she has “assembled substantial information that was not available to present” when she was denied bail at her initial hearing, as well as a proposed bail package that would be co-signed by family members and friends “who were unable to come forward at that time.”

In filings made under seal in November and unsealed Friday, Maxwell’s lawyers told a federal judge that her new bail application “will rely on sensitive and private information that, if made public, would be highly damaging to both Ms. Maxwell and third parties,” in part because the third parties would be subject to harassment and media scrutiny.

They also told the judge that Maxwell will provide a report prepared by an accounting firm that summarizes her financial condition in the past five years and discloses all of her assets, including assets held in trust and assets held by other family members. Maxwell’s opaque finances were one of the reasons she was denied bail.

According to a joint filing from Maxwell’s lawyers and federal prosecutors, Maxwell will file the new bail application under seal on Dec. 7, with a redacted version to be filed publicly.

In July, Maxwell was charged by New York federal prosecutors with helping recruit, groom and ultimately sexually abuse minors as young as 14 as part of a sex-trafficking ring allegedly operated by her late former boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein. US District Judge Alison Nathan ordered her jailed pending trial, saying that her wealth, international ties and “extraordinary capacity to avoid detection” made her a flight risk.

Maxwell, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Her attorney decried the restrictive conditions of her jail stay in a letter to the court two weeks ago. Attorney Bobbi Sternheim wrote that Maxwell is being woken up every 15 minutes by flashlight to see if she’s alive, is being held in “de facto” solitary confinement and is “excessively and invasively searched.”

The restrictive conditions come after Epstein died by suicide last August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center. The death led to the removal of the acting head of the Bureau of Prisons, and two guards on duty that night were charged with filing false records for saying they had checked on Epstein in his cell.