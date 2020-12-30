NFL Pro Bowl Fast Facts

US & World

Here is a look at the NFL Pro Bowl, the all-star game of the National Football League.

October 14, 2020 – The NFL announces that the 2021 Pro Bowl, scheduled to be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on January 31, 2021, is canceled due to Covid-19 concerns. On November 17, the NFL announces a virtual Pro Bowl will take place instead, via EA Sports’ “Madden NFL 2021” video game.

January 26, 2020 – The 50th Pro Bowl takes place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The AFC defeats the NFC, 38-33.

2021 Roster

Other Facts

Players are selected by votes from coaches, players and fans — each accounting for one-third.

In 1984, 1989 and 1994, the AFC scored only three points during each game, the fewest points of any Pro Bowl games.

In 2013, the NFC team scored the most points of any Pro Bowl game with 62.

David Akers (Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers) holds the Pro Bowl record for scoring the most points, with 57 (over Pro Bowl career).

Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals) holds the record for most touchdowns with eight.

Timeline

January 15, 1939 – The first matchup between the NFL’s season champion and a team of All-Stars takes place in Los Angeles. The New York Giants defeat the All-Star team 13-10.

January 14, 1951 – After a hiatus since December 1942, NFL all-stars once again face-off, this time by conference. The American Conference defeats the National Conference 28-27.

June 8, 1966 – A merger between the NFL and AFL is announced, effective in 1970.

January 24, 1971 – The National Football Conference (NFC) defeats the American Football Conference (AFC) in the first official AFC-NFC Pro Bowl, played in Los Angeles, 27-6.

January 31, 2010 – The Pro Bowl begins to be played prior to the Super Bowl, rather than the week after.

July 31, 2013 – The NFL announces changes in the player selections process. Instead of the AFC playing the NFC, Pro Bowl team members will be drafted by fans, coaches and players in a fantasy-style format regardless of conference.

January 21-22, 2014 – The first NFL Bowl draft is held. Alumni team captains are Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders.

January 26, 2014 – The team led by Jerry Rice defeats the team led by Deion Sanders 22-21 in the first unconferenced NFL Pro Bowl.

June 1, 2016 – The NFL announces that the Pro Bowl is moving from the Aloha Stadium in Honolulu to the Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Since 1980, the Pro Bowl was played every year but two in Hawaii (2010 and 2015).

December 20, 2016 – The 2017 rosters are announced, with a return to the traditional AFC vs NFC format.