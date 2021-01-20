3 National Guard soldiers killed in helicopter crash in New York state

US & World

Three New York National Guard soldiers were killed Wednesday night when their helicopter crashed in a routine training mission in upstate New York, according to the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs.

The crash happened in Mendon, about 17 miles south of Rochester, the military and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The helicopter was a UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter. The incident is under investigation, the Division of Military and Naval Affairs said, adding no further information was immediately available.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement he was “devastated” by the soldiers’ deaths.

“National Guard members are our citizen soldiers who voluntarily serve and protect both here and abroad, and I extend prayers and condolences from all New Yorkers to the family, loved ones and fellow soldiers of these honorable heroes who we will never forget.”

The governor directed flags on all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff Thursday to honor the victims.

This is a developing story.