5 shot at Minnesota health clinic; suspected gunman in custody

BUFFALO, Minnesota -- Five people were injured and a suspect was in custody after a shooting at the Allina Health Clinic Crossroads campus on Tuesday, authorities said.

Three people were critically injured and were airlifted out, but the Buffalo police chief told ABC Minnesota affiliate KSTP that "we don't know of any fatalities right now."

Agents from the Minneapolis/St. Paul field division of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were headed to the scene after reports of an "active shooter," a spokesperson told ABC News.

The clinic in Buffalo, a city with a population of about 16,000 residents, is about 50 miles northwest of Minneapolis. The clinic’s website describes the facility as a convenient health care option that is part of a family clinic.

Additional information was not immediately available.